9351 Breamore Ct

Updated 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome in Howard County Laurel! Walk on inside to an open concept living/dining room with hardwood floors! A beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, and granite counter tops including a nice bar and space for additional seating! Off the kitchen is a huge wooden deck with a walk out to your fully fenced in backyard. There is also an additional half bath for added convenience. Upstairs you will find two master suite bedrooms. One bedroom has wall to wall carpeting, his and her closets, and a full bath with a double vanity sink and stand up shower. The other bedroom has a huge closet, a full sized bathroom with double vanity sinks and a stand up shower, and an additional loft space for an office space! Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement with a wood fireplace, an additional third bedroom and full bathroom, and a full sized washer and dryer! This home is a must see!



Sorry, no pets!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



