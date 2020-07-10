All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

9351 Breamore Ct

9351 Breamore Court · No Longer Available
Location

9351 Breamore Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome in Howard County Laurel! Walk on inside to an open concept living/dining room with hardwood floors! A beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, and granite counter tops including a nice bar and space for additional seating! Off the kitchen is a huge wooden deck with a walk out to your fully fenced in backyard. There is also an additional half bath for added convenience. Upstairs you will find two master suite bedrooms. One bedroom has wall to wall carpeting, his and her closets, and a full bath with a double vanity sink and stand up shower. The other bedroom has a huge closet, a full sized bathroom with double vanity sinks and a stand up shower, and an additional loft space for an office space! Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement with a wood fireplace, an additional third bedroom and full bathroom, and a full sized washer and dryer! This home is a must see!

Sorry, no pets!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5306808)

