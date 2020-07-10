Rent Calculator
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9220 BREWINGTON LANE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9220 BREWINGTON LANE
9220 Brewington Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9220 Brewington Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
ice maker
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gleaming hardwoods, nice paint, gorgeous views, backs to woods, large deck, patio under deck, carpets recently cleaned, and so much more! This home is waiting for you! Apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have any available units?
9220 BREWINGTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Laurel, MD
.
What amenities does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have?
Some of 9220 BREWINGTON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9220 BREWINGTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9220 BREWINGTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 BREWINGTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Laurel
.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE offer parking?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have a pool?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
