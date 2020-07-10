All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9220 BREWINGTON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9220 BREWINGTON LANE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

9220 BREWINGTON LANE

9220 Brewington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9220 Brewington Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
ice maker
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gleaming hardwoods, nice paint, gorgeous views, backs to woods, large deck, patio under deck, carpets recently cleaned, and so much more! This home is waiting for you! Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have any available units?
9220 BREWINGTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have?
Some of 9220 BREWINGTON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 BREWINGTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9220 BREWINGTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 BREWINGTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE offer parking?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have a pool?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9220 BREWINGTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9220 BREWINGTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College