Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to 9180 Hitching Post Ln, Unit L! The entire unit is freshly painted (2019), with an updated Kitchen, and stacked washer/dryer inside the unit. This 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, two level unit is ready for the next tenant! Community pool, parking and water included with rent.