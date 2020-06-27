8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Enjoy the best views overlooking Stone Lake from this well maintained end unit. Southern Howard County's prestigious gated community of Stone Lake includes 24-hour guard, tennis courts, boating, golf practice tee, pavilion and walking/jogging paths. This lake front home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths plus 2 family rooms, gas fireplace, custom built-ins, 2 decks, patio and 2 car garage with electric car charger. Open concept space on main level with openings between formal living room, dining room and family room. Gourmet kitchen is complete with hardwood floors, 42' cabinets, corian counters, double oven, center island, pantry and table space with access to upper deck. Plenty of natural light fills the home from the numerous windows on 3 sides of the home. Lower level has 2nd family room with built-in bar and 3rd bedroom with full bath. Perfect for in-law suite, au-pair suite, guest bedroom or home office. Master suite has full view of lake from numerous windows also includes sitting room and 2 walk-in closets. Master bath suite features private his & her bathrooms, double entry shower and soaking tub with view of the lake. Oversized 2nd bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet plus laundry room on upper level. Luxury living with a view that is breathtaking. Convenient access to major commuter routes 95, 32, 29, 295 plus Ft Meade, Marc Train Line, JHUAPL and more.