North Laurel, MD
8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:15 PM

8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE

8715 Lake Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Lake Edge Drive, North Laurel, MD 20723
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Enjoy the best views overlooking Stone Lake from this well maintained end unit. Southern Howard County's prestigious gated community of Stone Lake includes 24-hour guard, tennis courts, boating, golf practice tee, pavilion and walking/jogging paths. This lake front home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths plus 2 family rooms, gas fireplace, custom built-ins, 2 decks, patio and 2 car garage with electric car charger. Open concept space on main level with openings between formal living room, dining room and family room. Gourmet kitchen is complete with hardwood floors, 42' cabinets, corian counters, double oven, center island, pantry and table space with access to upper deck. Plenty of natural light fills the home from the numerous windows on 3 sides of the home. Lower level has 2nd family room with built-in bar and 3rd bedroom with full bath. Perfect for in-law suite, au-pair suite, guest bedroom or home office. Master suite has full view of lake from numerous windows also includes sitting room and 2 walk-in closets. Master bath suite features private his & her bathrooms, double entry shower and soaking tub with view of the lake. Oversized 2nd bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet plus laundry room on upper level. Luxury living with a view that is breathtaking. Convenient access to major commuter routes 95, 32, 29, 295 plus Ft Meade, Marc Train Line, JHUAPL and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE have any available units?
8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8715 LAKE EDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
