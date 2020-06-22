All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

8589 LIGHT MOON WAY

8589 Light Moon Way · No Longer Available
Location

8589 Light Moon Way, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful end-unit townhome in the Emerson neighborhood. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout the main level. A gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and a gas range with two ovens opens into a large great room with fireplace. A formal dining room is located off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on upper levels. The lower level has a spacious rec room and full bathroom. Natural gas hookup on deck for grilling. Lawn care included in rent! Clubhouse in the community hosts many events and parties including outdoor movie night and food trucks every Friday. A community pool is also available for a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY have any available units?
8589 LIGHT MOON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY have?
Some of 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8589 LIGHT MOON WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY offer parking?
No, 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY has a pool.
Does 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY have accessible units?
No, 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8589 LIGHT MOON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
