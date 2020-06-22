8589 LIGHT MOON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Beautiful end-unit townhome in the Emerson neighborhood. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout the main level. A gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and a gas range with two ovens opens into a large great room with fireplace. A formal dining room is located off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on upper levels. The lower level has a spacious rec room and full bathroom. Natural gas hookup on deck for grilling. Lawn care included in rent! Clubhouse in the community hosts many events and parties including outdoor movie night and food trucks every Friday. A community pool is also available for a fee.