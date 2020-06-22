8589 Light Moon Way, North Laurel, MD 20723 North Laurel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful end-unit townhome in the Emerson neighborhood. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout the main level. A gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and a gas range with two ovens opens into a large great room with fireplace. A formal dining room is located off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on upper levels. The lower level has a spacious rec room and full bathroom. Natural gas hookup on deck for grilling. Lawn care included in rent! Clubhouse in the community hosts many events and parties including outdoor movie night and food trucks every Friday. A community pool is also available for a fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
