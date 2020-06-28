All apartments in North Laurel
North Laurel, MD
10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A
10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A

10108 Snowdrift Downs · No Longer Available
Location

10108 Snowdrift Downs, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic home in Emerson! Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Two story ceilings, large entertainment areas, large office, and fireplace are only the start to this amazing home. Master suite with two walk in closets! 3 additional bedrooms with 2 additional full bathrooms upstairs. Stop by and see your next home! Minimum 2 year lease, but landlord will consider 1 year lease for $3,650 a month. Basement is not included. Full house can be negotiated if interested. House can also be furnished for $400 more a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A have any available units?
10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A have?
Some of 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A currently offering any rent specials?
10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A pet-friendly?
No, 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A offer parking?
Yes, 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A offers parking.
Does 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A have a pool?
No, 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A does not have a pool.
Does 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A have accessible units?
No, 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A does not have accessible units.
Does 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A does not have units with air conditioning.
