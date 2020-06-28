10108 SNOWDRIFT DOWNS #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Fantastic home in Emerson! Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Two story ceilings, large entertainment areas, large office, and fireplace are only the start to this amazing home. Master suite with two walk in closets! 3 additional bedrooms with 2 additional full bathrooms upstairs. Stop by and see your next home! Minimum 2 year lease, but landlord will consider 1 year lease for $3,650 a month. Basement is not included. Full house can be negotiated if interested. House can also be furnished for $400 more a month.