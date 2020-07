Amenities

Three bedrooms with three full baths and one half bath townhome in Wincopia Farms. This property offers a two-car garage with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island countertop space in the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with double shower. Wonderful cabinets with gray granite and office nook. Hardwood flooring on the main level and basement.