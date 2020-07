Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this stunning end unit Townhome! Freshly painted throughout, beautiful wood floors on the main level. Brand new carpet throughout the rest of the home. Stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, wood burning fireplace, finished lower level with access to the attached garage and backyard patio. This home has all new windows and a brand new paved driveway. Minutes to shopping, parks and the metro. This one won't last!