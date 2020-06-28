5915 85TH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included parking microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking internet access

VERY CONVENIENT home available to share in New Carrollton, so close to METRO, major commuting routes, and plenty of shops and restaurants! THIS IS A BASEMENT ONLY RENTAL. There are two large rooms, one serving as a kitchen and dining area. The second can be a bedroom and living room area. There is a brand new bathroom, along with a washer and dryer, to be used solely by the tenant(s). There is a kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator, hot plates and a microwave. Apartment is partially furnished, and has it's own entrance. One block to UMDCP and T4 bus stop. IDEAL APPLICANTS WILL HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 600 OR MORE AND HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF $38,000 OR MORE, ANNUALLY. Section 8 vouchers welcome. Cats OK. No smoking in property. Lovely little outside garden plot available for use. High speed internet package available. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Contact listing agent with additional questions or to view.