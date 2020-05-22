All apartments in New Carrollton
5538 Karen Elaine Dr
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

5538 Karen Elaine Dr

5538 Karen Elaine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5538 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom condo in New Carrollton within close proximity to DC and lots of dining/shopping options! Features include fresh paint and new carpet throughout a spacious living room and separate dining room. A fully equipped kitchen offers butcher block counters and all appliances including gas stove. The bedroom area has his/her closets for plenty of storage space and there is an updated hall bath with granite tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. Enjoy a private balcony that would be great for entertaining. Shared laundry facilities are centrally located in the building with laundry card system. Community pool and playground are free for tenant use!

Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE4911130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 Karen Elaine Dr have any available units?
5538 Karen Elaine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 5538 Karen Elaine Dr have?
Some of 5538 Karen Elaine Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 Karen Elaine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5538 Karen Elaine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 Karen Elaine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5538 Karen Elaine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5538 Karen Elaine Dr offer parking?
No, 5538 Karen Elaine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5538 Karen Elaine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5538 Karen Elaine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 Karen Elaine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5538 Karen Elaine Dr has a pool.
Does 5538 Karen Elaine Dr have accessible units?
No, 5538 Karen Elaine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 Karen Elaine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5538 Karen Elaine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5538 Karen Elaine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5538 Karen Elaine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
