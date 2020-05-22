5538 Karen Elaine Dr

Amenities

Updated 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom condo in New Carrollton within close proximity to DC and lots of dining/shopping options! Features include fresh paint and new carpet throughout a spacious living room and separate dining room. A fully equipped kitchen offers butcher block counters and all appliances including gas stove. The bedroom area has his/her closets for plenty of storage space and there is an updated hall bath with granite tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. Enjoy a private balcony that would be great for entertaining. Shared laundry facilities are centrally located in the building with laundry card system. Community pool and playground are free for tenant use!



Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE4911130)