Very nice 1 bedroom condo for rent in the heart of New Carrollton. The unit is 5 minutes walking from the New Carrollton metro station. The shopping center is on the other side of MD 450. Access to the beltway is 2 minutes driving. NEW APPLIANCES ARE BEING INSTALLED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5450 85TH AVENUE have any available units?
5450 85TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
Is 5450 85TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5450 85TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.