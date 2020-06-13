Apartment List
MD
national harbor
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

159 Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
536 Wilson Bridge Drive #D-1
536 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 bath Condo available now. Spacious living and dining room with hardwood (parquet) floors. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Huge balcony. FIOS cable ready. Permit parking. Swimming pool. Laundry facilities onsite.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
572 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE
572 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
894 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit. All utilities included in rent. Balcony backs to trees serene atmosphere. Close to National Harbor/MGM Grand Casino. 5 minutes to beltway, shopping, and on bus route! 57K income is required.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
157 FLEET STREET
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,150
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rest and relax in this beautiful National Harbor condo. This 1 BD/1 BA unit features huge floor to ceiling windows with a bright open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors thorough out living, dining, and kitchen area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1159 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
513 Overlook Park Drive
513 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2960 sqft
Amazing townhouse development in National Harbor across the street from the Gaylord Hotel. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
726 River Mist Drive - 1
726 River Mist Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2960 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBnNJt23z1b Tony WIlliams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Amazing PRICED TO RENT FAST!! PREMIUM END UNIT 4-Level townhouse at The National Harbor sought out Potomac Overlook Community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,095
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 5th floor condominium with views of the community pool. This open floor plan receives a ton of natural light thanks in part to soaring windows, a juliet balcony and 9 foot ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of National Harbor
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 7 at 02:47pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Heights
1 Unit Available
806 Quade St
806 Quade Street, Forest Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Perfect Starter Home 3 Level Semi-Detached TH - Property Id: 113990 Perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Logan Circle - Shaw
17 Units Available
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,768
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1119 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Braddock Road Metro
52 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,735
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
39 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
40 Units Available
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,273
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
830 sqft
Near Crystal City shopping and conveniently located close to Reagan National Airport. Pet-friendly apartments offer a pool, internet cafe and a coffee bar. Recent renovated units include hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in National Harbor, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for National Harbor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

