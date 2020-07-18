708 TOPMAST DRIVE

Amenities

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful, spacious, 3 bed/4.5 bath, high-end luxury townhouse home that is walking distance to many shops, restaurants and indoor/outdoor events. The property has plentiful natural light that features gleaming hardwood floors, in-house vacuum throughout, an amazing Washer/Dryer, internal intercom and alarm system. Your next home is conveniently located next to the National Harbor, MGM, Tanger Outlets, TopGolf, Shops, Restaurants, Water Taxis, and more. The National Harbor features endless free summer time outdoor activities, such as free outdoor movies and yoga on the Wharf. The 4th floor loft, which can be used as an additional sleeping room, has a full wet bar, full bath and a private outdoor patio with great views. Welcome home!Property includes Water/ Trash/ Sewage / HOA snow removal, salting and landscaping. The HOA will soon install a gate for the community and will provide additional parking permits for tenants. Also, we have an in-house vacuum throughout, an amazing Washer/Dryer, internal intercom and alarm system.