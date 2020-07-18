All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

708 TOPMAST DRIVE

708 Topmast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Topmast Drive, National Harbor, MD 20744

Amenities

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful, spacious, 3 bed/4.5 bath, high-end luxury townhouse home that is walking distance to many shops, restaurants and indoor/outdoor events. The property has plentiful natural light that features gleaming hardwood floors, in-house vacuum throughout, an amazing Washer/Dryer, internal intercom and alarm system. Your next home is conveniently located next to the National Harbor, MGM, Tanger Outlets, TopGolf, Shops, Restaurants, Water Taxis, and more. The National Harbor features endless free summer time outdoor activities, such as free outdoor movies and yoga on the Wharf. The 4th floor loft, which can be used as an additional sleeping room, has a full wet bar, full bath and a private outdoor patio with great views. Welcome home!Property includes Water/ Trash/ Sewage / HOA snow removal, salting and landscaping. The HOA will soon install a gate for the community and will provide additional parking permits for tenants. Also, we have an in-house vacuum throughout, an amazing Washer/Dryer, internal intercom and alarm system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 TOPMAST DRIVE have any available units?
708 TOPMAST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 708 TOPMAST DRIVE have?
Some of 708 TOPMAST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 TOPMAST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
708 TOPMAST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 TOPMAST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 708 TOPMAST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 708 TOPMAST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 708 TOPMAST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 708 TOPMAST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 TOPMAST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 TOPMAST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 708 TOPMAST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 708 TOPMAST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 708 TOPMAST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 708 TOPMAST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 TOPMAST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 TOPMAST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 TOPMAST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
