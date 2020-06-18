All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

513 Overlook Park Drive

513 Overlook Park Drive · (240) 813-0082
Location

513 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD 20744

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Potomac Overlook · Avail. Jul 1

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2960 sqft

Amenities

Amazing townhouse development in National Harbor across the street from the Gaylord Hotel. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. NO PETS and NO SMOKING.
Date Available: June 1st 2020. $4,600/month rent. and $4,800 security deposit required.

You must qualify to rent this home - The applicant must earn at their job (per month) at least 2.6 - 3 times the amount of the rental rate on this listing and have great credit to qualify. That will be checked and verified. Absolutely NO subleasing allowed or renting out additional rooms in the house. There can be no additional residents other than applicant and those mentioned at the time of leasing (no exceptions). This is a very conservative, peaceful, quiet neighborhood right Inside of National Harbor. This townhouse development is across the street from The Gaylord Hotel in an upscale area gorgeous neighborhood. Absolutely no smoking whatsoever.
*Will consider a "lease with option to purchase" as well (for those interested possibly purchasing in the future)

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Overlook Park Drive have any available units?
513 Overlook Park Drive has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Overlook Park Drive have?
Some of 513 Overlook Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Overlook Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Overlook Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Overlook Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 Overlook Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 513 Overlook Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 513 Overlook Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 513 Overlook Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Overlook Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Overlook Park Drive have a pool?
No, 513 Overlook Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 Overlook Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 Overlook Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Overlook Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Overlook Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Overlook Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 Overlook Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
