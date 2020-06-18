513 Overlook Park Drive

Amenities

Amazing townhouse development in National Harbor across the street from the Gaylord Hotel. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. NO PETS and NO SMOKING.

Date Available: June 1st 2020. $4,600/month rent. and $4,800 security deposit required.



You must qualify to rent this home - The applicant must earn at their job (per month) at least 2.6 - 3 times the amount of the rental rate on this listing and have great credit to qualify. That will be checked and verified. Absolutely NO subleasing allowed or renting out additional rooms in the house. There can be no additional residents other than applicant and those mentioned at the time of leasing (no exceptions). This is a very conservative, peaceful, quiet neighborhood right Inside of National Harbor. This townhouse development is across the street from The Gaylord Hotel in an upscale area gorgeous neighborhood. Absolutely no smoking whatsoever.

*Will consider a "lease with option to purchase" as well (for those interested possibly purchasing in the future)



