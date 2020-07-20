3415 Eastern Ave NE

Amenities

This completely renovated, charming bungalow duplex is located in the vibrant neighborhood of Mount Rainier, MD right across the street from DC's Woodridge neighborhood. With three bedrooms and two full baths, this home offers a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining room, two living rooms and large side room for office or pantry, central AC/heat, washer/dryer, plenty of storage, custom blinds, large front porch, back deck, off-street parking and outdoor space to delight gardeners. There is a separate basement unit that is currently rented. The house is located on a direct bus line to Capitol Hill/H Street and a few blocks from 6 municipal bus lines to the Rhode Island Metro Station (Red Line), a 10-15 minute ride away. Multiple biking/running paths connect to the surrounding communities of Brookland, Hyattsville, and Takoma Park. Within walking distance from the house, you will find the Glut Food Co-op, CVS pharmacy, local library, Joe's Movement Emporium, and several locally owned businesses. A five-minute drive takes you to Costco and Lowe's with many more stores to come and only a ten-minute drive takes you to the Whole Foods on H Street or the new one in Riverdale. New development offers additional retail and restaurants in the coming year. Available late May/early June 2019. Rent is $2600/month with most utilities and security system included. Security deposit equal to one month plus first month's rent due at signing. One-year lease and credit check required.



Security system and most utilities included



No Cats Allowed



