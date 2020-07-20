All apartments in Mount Rainier
Home
/
Mount Rainier, MD
/
3415 Eastern Ave NE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

3415 Eastern Ave NE

3415 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Eastern Avenue, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This completely renovated, charming bungalow duplex is located in the vibrant neighborhood of Mount Rainier, MD right across the street from DC's Woodridge neighborhood. With three bedrooms and two full baths, this home offers a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining room, two living rooms and large side room for office or pantry, central AC/heat, washer/dryer, plenty of storage, custom blinds, large front porch, back deck, off-street parking and outdoor space to delight gardeners. There is a separate basement unit that is currently rented. The house is located on a direct bus line to Capitol Hill/H Street and a few blocks from 6 municipal bus lines to the Rhode Island Metro Station (Red Line), a 10-15 minute ride away. Multiple biking/running paths connect to the surrounding communities of Brookland, Hyattsville, and Takoma Park. Within walking distance from the house, you will find the Glut Food Co-op, CVS pharmacy, local library, Joe's Movement Emporium, and several locally owned businesses. A five-minute drive takes you to Costco and Lowe's with many more stores to come and only a ten-minute drive takes you to the Whole Foods on H Street or the new one in Riverdale. New development offers additional retail and restaurants in the coming year. Available late May/early June 2019. Rent is $2600/month with most utilities and security system included. Security deposit equal to one month plus first month's rent due at signing. One-year lease and credit check required.

Security system and most utilities included

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4945638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Eastern Ave NE have any available units?
3415 Eastern Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Rainier, MD.
What amenities does 3415 Eastern Ave NE have?
Some of 3415 Eastern Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Eastern Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Eastern Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Eastern Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Eastern Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Eastern Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Eastern Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3415 Eastern Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 Eastern Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Eastern Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3415 Eastern Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Eastern Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3415 Eastern Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Eastern Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Eastern Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 Eastern Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3415 Eastern Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
