Home
/
Mount Rainier, MD
/
3104 BUNKER HILL
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

3104 BUNKER HILL

3104 Bunker Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Bunker Hill Road, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Older duplex in charming Mount Ranier. RIght Side of duplex is the available unit. This is very close to the DC line so lots of easy access. Please note the floorplan which is included in the disclosures, you can see the room arrangement and room measurements. On the floor plan you will see the middle room listed as the family room, which could also be a den or it could be the dining room, your choice. Wonderfully high ceilings characteristic of that era. There is a lovely front porch deck and there is a divided section on the front porch to give you some privacy. Note there are steps going up to the front porch. May look for a 700 credit score.,,,NO PETS, NON Smokers or Vapors. I highly suggest you drive by first before contacting your agent for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 BUNKER HILL have any available units?
3104 BUNKER HILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Rainier, MD.
What amenities does 3104 BUNKER HILL have?
Some of 3104 BUNKER HILL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 BUNKER HILL currently offering any rent specials?
3104 BUNKER HILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 BUNKER HILL pet-friendly?
No, 3104 BUNKER HILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Rainier.
Does 3104 BUNKER HILL offer parking?
No, 3104 BUNKER HILL does not offer parking.
Does 3104 BUNKER HILL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 BUNKER HILL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 BUNKER HILL have a pool?
No, 3104 BUNKER HILL does not have a pool.
Does 3104 BUNKER HILL have accessible units?
No, 3104 BUNKER HILL does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 BUNKER HILL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 BUNKER HILL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 BUNKER HILL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 BUNKER HILL does not have units with air conditioning.

