3104 BUNKER HILL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Older duplex in charming Mount Ranier. RIght Side of duplex is the available unit. This is very close to the DC line so lots of easy access. Please note the floorplan which is included in the disclosures, you can see the room arrangement and room measurements. On the floor plan you will see the middle room listed as the family room, which could also be a den or it could be the dining room, your choice. Wonderfully high ceilings characteristic of that era. There is a lovely front porch deck and there is a divided section on the front porch to give you some privacy. Note there are steps going up to the front porch. May look for a 700 credit score.,,,NO PETS, NON Smokers or Vapors. I highly suggest you drive by first before contacting your agent for a showing.