All apartments in Mount Rainier
Find more places like 3100 BUNKER HILL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Rainier, MD
/
3100 BUNKER HILL RD
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

3100 BUNKER HILL RD

3100 Bunker Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Rainier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3100 Bunker Hill Rd, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Amenities

microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Opportunity to rent this cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bath End Unit formally a corner store that was converted back into a cute apartment in 1987. Freshly painted and New Carpet - Ready for the new tenants. Close to Metro & Public Transportation - Mount Rainier is a suburb of Washington, D.C. Living in Mount Rainier offers residents an urban feel, lots of parks. Come see what living in Mount Rainier can offer you! Must have great credit score, unit is ready immediately. Rent INCLUDES Gas, Electric, Water, paid by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 BUNKER HILL RD have any available units?
3100 BUNKER HILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Rainier, MD.
Is 3100 BUNKER HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
3100 BUNKER HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 BUNKER HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 3100 BUNKER HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Rainier.
Does 3100 BUNKER HILL RD offer parking?
No, 3100 BUNKER HILL RD does not offer parking.
Does 3100 BUNKER HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 BUNKER HILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 BUNKER HILL RD have a pool?
No, 3100 BUNKER HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 3100 BUNKER HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 3100 BUNKER HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 BUNKER HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 BUNKER HILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 BUNKER HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 BUNKER HILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl
Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd
Mount Rainier, MD 20712

Similar Pages

Mount Rainier 1 BedroomsMount Rainier 2 Bedrooms
Mount Rainier Apartments with GymMount Rainier Pet Friendly Places
Mount Rainier Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MD
Glenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University