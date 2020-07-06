3100 BUNKER HILL RD

Amenities

microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Opportunity to rent this cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bath End Unit formally a corner store that was converted back into a cute apartment in 1987. Freshly painted and New Carpet - Ready for the new tenants. Close to Metro & Public Transportation - Mount Rainier is a suburb of Washington, D.C. Living in Mount Rainier offers residents an urban feel, lots of parks. Come see what living in Mount Rainier can offer you! Must have great credit score, unit is ready immediately. Rent INCLUDES Gas, Electric, Water, paid by owner