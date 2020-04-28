87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Do you dream of living in a completely renovated house with all the newest finishes and superior condition? Then this is it!Perfectly located in the lovely town of Mount Airy, this beautiful townhome is ready for you. Plenty of parking right out front, and great curb appeal with all new windows and gorgeous, secure front door. The main level features a large family room with plenty of light, new plush carpeting for your comfort and an open, modern floor plan. Quality kitchen cabinets, upgraded Corian counters, sparkling stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous tile floor are a dream come true! The entire home has been rewired and replumbed, all (oversized) baseboard trim and doors are new, and the whole house painted in a clean and neutral palate. New lighting includes recessed and a fabulous chandelier. There are three, bright bedrooms upstairs, with spacious closets and energy saving ceiling fans. And of course, brand-new carpeting! The hall bathroom is completely renovated with tasteful finishes and a large vanity.But wait, There's more! The lower level is bright and airy and includes a second family room with sliding door to a private patio. Bedroom number 4 has two large windows that provide lots of light in addition to a good-sized closet. A second, brand-new bathroom with shower awaits. The home also features a new full-sized washer and dryer that rounds out this perfect lower level.Don't wait to schedule your private tour today - with newly improved pricing, this home won't last long!