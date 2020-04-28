All apartments in Mount Airy
87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE

87 Meadowlark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

87 Meadowlark Avenue, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Do you dream of living in a completely renovated house with all the newest finishes and superior condition? Then this is it!Perfectly located in the lovely town of Mount Airy, this beautiful townhome is ready for you. Plenty of parking right out front, and great curb appeal with all new windows and gorgeous, secure front door. The main level features a large family room with plenty of light, new plush carpeting for your comfort and an open, modern floor plan. Quality kitchen cabinets, upgraded Corian counters, sparkling stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous tile floor are a dream come true! The entire home has been rewired and replumbed, all (oversized) baseboard trim and doors are new, and the whole house painted in a clean and neutral palate. New lighting includes recessed and a fabulous chandelier. There are three, bright bedrooms upstairs, with spacious closets and energy saving ceiling fans. And of course, brand-new carpeting! The hall bathroom is completely renovated with tasteful finishes and a large vanity.But wait, There's more! The lower level is bright and airy and includes a second family room with sliding door to a private patio. Bedroom number 4 has two large windows that provide lots of light in addition to a good-sized closet. A second, brand-new bathroom with shower awaits. The home also features a new full-sized washer and dryer that rounds out this perfect lower level.Don't wait to schedule your private tour today - with newly improved pricing, this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE have any available units?
87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Airy, MD.
What amenities does 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE have?
Some of 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Airy.
Does 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 MEADOWLARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
