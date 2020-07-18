8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Stunning Luxury Townhome in the Community of Chevy Chase Mews. This Property offers Three Bedrooms, Two Full Baths and One Half Bath - Grand Kitchen with Center Island, 42" Cabinets, Breakfast Area, Walk-in Butler's Pantry with Ice Maker, Wine Refrigerator and Substantial Storage Space. Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level, Formal Living Room and Office/Study with Gas Fireplaces. Large Master Suite with Walk Out Balcony and His and Hers Walk In Closets. Elegant Master Bath with Soaking Tub and His and Hers Vanities, Second Floor Laundry, Access the Duel Levels with Elevator. Relax or Entertain in the Professionally Hardscaped Patio Area Including a Tranquil Pond off the Kitchen and Office Rooms, Attached Two Car Garage with Rear Entry. This Property Conveniently Located Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks and Minutes to I-495, Metro, MARC, with Easy Access to NIH, Walter Reed, Downtown Bethesda and the DC Line.. This is a True Gem....



(RLNE5891985)