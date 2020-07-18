All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10

8509 Gavin Manor Court · (240) 426-2992
Location

8509 Gavin Manor Court, Montgomery County, MD 20815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Stunning Luxury Townhome in the Community of Chevy Chase Mews. This Property offers Three Bedrooms, Two Full Baths and One Half Bath - Grand Kitchen with Center Island, 42" Cabinets, Breakfast Area, Walk-in Butler's Pantry with Ice Maker, Wine Refrigerator and Substantial Storage Space. Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level, Formal Living Room and Office/Study with Gas Fireplaces. Large Master Suite with Walk Out Balcony and His and Hers Walk In Closets. Elegant Master Bath with Soaking Tub and His and Hers Vanities, Second Floor Laundry, Access the Duel Levels with Elevator. Relax or Entertain in the Professionally Hardscaped Patio Area Including a Tranquil Pond off the Kitchen and Office Rooms, Attached Two Car Garage with Rear Entry. This Property Conveniently Located Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks and Minutes to I-495, Metro, MARC, with Easy Access to NIH, Walter Reed, Downtown Bethesda and the DC Line.. This is a True Gem....

(RLNE5891985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 have any available units?
8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 have?
Some of 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 pet-friendly?
No, 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 offer parking?
Yes, 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 offers parking.
Does 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 have a pool?
No, 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 does not have a pool.
Does 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 have accessible units?
No, 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10 has units with air conditioning.
