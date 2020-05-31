4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

A great town home with 2 master bedrooms, a balcony with a view, and plenty of space! New Paint & New Carpet throughout! The entry level of this town home has a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace, a half bathroom, and a sliding glass door which opens out into a small fenced in yard. The second floor has a large living room with a sliding glass door which leads out onto a spacious balcony overlooking the woods (a rare find at Glensford), an eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, another half bathroom, and a washer and dryer. The 3rd floor features 2 master bedrooms, with angled ceilings creating extra height and storage space, each with its own full bathroom! No need to worry about the monthly HOA fees and recreation fees which are paid by the owner ($298 /month), but you'll enjoy all the benefits of the community pool and park areas. Glensford is a safe, convenient community, just 1.3 miles/5 minutes from Vista Gardens Marketplace (Starbucks, Panera Bread, Shoppers, Target, CVS, Home Depot, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more), and only 3 miles from the beltway for a quick commute.