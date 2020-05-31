All apartments in Mitchellville
Find more places like 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE

4718 Ridgeline Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mitchellville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4718 Ridgeline Terrace, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
A great town home with 2 master bedrooms, a balcony with a view, and plenty of space! New Paint & New Carpet throughout! The entry level of this town home has a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace, a half bathroom, and a sliding glass door which opens out into a small fenced in yard. The second floor has a large living room with a sliding glass door which leads out onto a spacious balcony overlooking the woods (a rare find at Glensford), an eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, another half bathroom, and a washer and dryer. The 3rd floor features 2 master bedrooms, with angled ceilings creating extra height and storage space, each with its own full bathroom! No need to worry about the monthly HOA fees and recreation fees which are paid by the owner ($298 /month), but you'll enjoy all the benefits of the community pool and park areas. Glensford is a safe, convenient community, just 1.3 miles/5 minutes from Vista Gardens Marketplace (Starbucks, Panera Bread, Shoppers, Target, CVS, Home Depot, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more), and only 3 miles from the beltway for a quick commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE have any available units?
4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE have?
Some of 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4718 RIDGELINE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mitchellville 2 BedroomsMitchellville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mitchellville Apartments with ParkingMitchellville Apartments with Pool
Mitchellville Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MD
Fort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDRiviera Beach, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University