Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
11200 Blue Fox Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

11200 Blue Fox Place

11200 Blue Fox Place · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Blue Fox Place, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled top floor condo! This sunny unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and large walk-in closet. Living room boasts hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops and walkout to private deck . Washer and dryer in unit! Enjoy a reserved parking space and access to the community pool, tennis/basketball courts and tot lots. Conveniently located near shopping and public transportation. Strong rental history a must. Easy online application. Move-in ready. Housing vouchers are welcome. Please call 301.887.3430 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5554232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Blue Fox Place have any available units?
11200 Blue Fox Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 11200 Blue Fox Place have?
Some of 11200 Blue Fox Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Blue Fox Place currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Blue Fox Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Blue Fox Place pet-friendly?
No, 11200 Blue Fox Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 11200 Blue Fox Place offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Blue Fox Place offers parking.
Does 11200 Blue Fox Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11200 Blue Fox Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Blue Fox Place have a pool?
Yes, 11200 Blue Fox Place has a pool.
Does 11200 Blue Fox Place have accessible units?
No, 11200 Blue Fox Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Blue Fox Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Blue Fox Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 Blue Fox Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 Blue Fox Place does not have units with air conditioning.
