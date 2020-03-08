11200 Blue Fox Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled top floor condo! This sunny unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and large walk-in closet. Living room boasts hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops and walkout to private deck . Washer and dryer in unit! Enjoy a reserved parking space and access to the community pool, tennis/basketball courts and tot lots. Conveniently located near shopping and public transportation. Strong rental history a must. Easy online application. Move-in ready. Housing vouchers are welcome. Please call 301.887.3430 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5554232)