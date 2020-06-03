8240 Kings Crown Rd

Amenities

Light-filled 3 Bedroom Townhome in Pikesville! - Light-filled 3 bedroom townhome in Pikesville! Spacious open living area boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and large windows. Separate dining space seamlessly leads to a well-equipped kitchen and rear yard with wooded views perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper level includes a well-appointed master suite with attached bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath! Bonus lower level offers added living or storage space as well as a convenient full size washer dryer and ½ bath! Just minutes from Liberty Rd and I-695!



Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



