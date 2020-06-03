All apartments in Milford Mill
8240 Kings Crown Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8240 Kings Crown Rd

8240 Kings Crown Road · (410) 608-9705 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8240 Kings Crown Road, Milford Mill, MD 21208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8240 Kings Crown Rd · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Light-filled 3 Bedroom Townhome in Pikesville! - Light-filled 3 bedroom townhome in Pikesville! Spacious open living area boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and large windows. Separate dining space seamlessly leads to a well-equipped kitchen and rear yard with wooded views perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper level includes a well-appointed master suite with attached bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath! Bonus lower level offers added living or storage space as well as a convenient full size washer dryer and ½ bath! Just minutes from Liberty Rd and I-695!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 Kings Crown Rd have any available units?
8240 Kings Crown Rd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8240 Kings Crown Rd have?
Some of 8240 Kings Crown Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 Kings Crown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Kings Crown Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Kings Crown Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8240 Kings Crown Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 8240 Kings Crown Rd offer parking?
No, 8240 Kings Crown Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8240 Kings Crown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8240 Kings Crown Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Kings Crown Rd have a pool?
No, 8240 Kings Crown Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8240 Kings Crown Rd have accessible units?
No, 8240 Kings Crown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 Kings Crown Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 Kings Crown Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8240 Kings Crown Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8240 Kings Crown Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
