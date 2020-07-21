7 Karendale Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Available 08/20/19 Huge 3 bedroom EOG townhome with attached garage. The lower level enters into a spacious family room with wood flooring and sliding doors leading to the back yard, as well as a convenient powder room. The main level offers an open floorplan with neutral dcor and an eat-in kitchen with a deck thats perfect for entertaining. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms including a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Conveniently located just off Rolling Rd and Windsor Mill Rd.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



