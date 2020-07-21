All apartments in Milford Mill
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

7 Karendale Ct

7 Karendale Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Karendale Court, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/20/19 Huge 3 bedroom EOG townhome with attached garage. The lower level enters into a spacious family room with wood flooring and sliding doors leading to the back yard, as well as a convenient powder room. The main level offers an open floorplan with neutral dcor and an eat-in kitchen with a deck thats perfect for entertaining. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms including a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Conveniently located just off Rolling Rd and Windsor Mill Rd.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Karendale Ct have any available units?
7 Karendale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 7 Karendale Ct have?
Some of 7 Karendale Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Karendale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7 Karendale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Karendale Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7 Karendale Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 7 Karendale Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7 Karendale Ct offers parking.
Does 7 Karendale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Karendale Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Karendale Ct have a pool?
No, 7 Karendale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7 Karendale Ct have accessible units?
No, 7 Karendale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Karendale Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Karendale Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Karendale Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Karendale Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
