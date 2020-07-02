2809 Gresham Way Unit 204

Amenities

parking gym pool clubhouse some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home in the Windsor Mill area. It is a key location for the Social Security Administration and other Government outfits. Close to 695 for easy commute times. There is carpet throughout.



Propert Highlights:



* Carpet Throughout

* Near 695

* Well Maintained

* Community Center with Pool and Gym

* Lots of Parking

* Close to shopping and restaurants

* Easy Commute times

* Second Level



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5564395)