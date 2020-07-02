This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home in the Windsor Mill area. It is a key location for the Social Security Administration and other Government outfits. Close to 695 for easy commute times. There is carpet throughout.
Propert Highlights:
* Carpet Throughout * Near 695 * Well Maintained * Community Center with Pool and Gym * Lots of Parking * Close to shopping and restaurants * Easy Commute times * Second Level
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5564395)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have any available units?
2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have?
Some of 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.