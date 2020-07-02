All apartments in Milford Mill
Home
/
Milford Mill, MD
/
2809 Gresham Way Unit 204
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2809 Gresham Way Unit 204

2809 Gresham Way · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Gresham Way, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home in the Windsor Mill area. It is a key location for the Social Security Administration and other Government outfits. Close to 695 for easy commute times. There is carpet throughout.

Propert Highlights:

* Carpet Throughout
* Near 695
* Well Maintained
* Community Center with Pool and Gym
* Lots of Parking
* Close to shopping and restaurants
* Easy Commute times
* Second Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5564395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have any available units?
2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have?
Some of 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Gresham Way Unit 204 does not have units with air conditioning.

