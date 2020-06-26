2627 Camberwell Ct.

Amenities

Move-in Ready Unit- Windsor Mill, MD - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this freshly carpeted unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located in Windsor Mill, MD.

This unit offers a small back patio, dining room, living room, first floor half bathroom and in unit washer and dryer. It is closely located to I-695, security square and plenty of shopping and dining options of Windsor Mill.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Available NOW



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4974731)