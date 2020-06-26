All apartments in Milford Mill
Find more places like 2627 Camberwell Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford Mill, MD
/
2627 Camberwell Ct.
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

2627 Camberwell Ct.

2627 Camberwell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milford Mill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2627 Camberwell Court, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready Unit- Windsor Mill, MD - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this freshly carpeted unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located in Windsor Mill, MD.
This unit offers a small back patio, dining room, living room, first floor half bathroom and in unit washer and dryer. It is closely located to I-695, security square and plenty of shopping and dining options of Windsor Mill.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Available NOW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4974731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Camberwell Ct. have any available units?
2627 Camberwell Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
Is 2627 Camberwell Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Camberwell Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Camberwell Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Camberwell Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 2627 Camberwell Ct. offer parking?
No, 2627 Camberwell Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Camberwell Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2627 Camberwell Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Camberwell Ct. have a pool?
No, 2627 Camberwell Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Camberwell Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2627 Camberwell Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Camberwell Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Camberwell Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 Camberwell Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 Camberwell Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21208
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Milford Mill 1 BedroomsMilford Mill 2 Bedrooms
Milford Mill Apartments with BalconyMilford Mill Apartments with Parking
Milford Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
Landover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College