2446 Golders Green Court

Spacious basement in Furnished Home with Amenities - Property Id: 84947
One of the roommates who occupies the basement has moved out.
Available Now: Large Basement in a Townhome w/ Private Bath ($850)
Private:
Basement 14 x 30 Lower 1 Carpet
Full Bathroom
Shared:
Kitchen, Dining and Living Area
Included:
o Utilities (Central Cooling and Heating)
o Wifi & High-speed Internet
o Cable TV (Comcast, ROKU, Netflix, and more)
o Monthly Professional Cleaning of Shared Bath*
o Monthly Professional Cleaning of Common Area
o Furnished Common Area/Entertainment Center
o Fully equipped kitchen (dining table, microwave, dishwasher, oven, fridge, etc)
o Laundry, Washer/Dryer
o Assigned and overflow parking
o Landscaping
o Deck and Electric Grill
Property Id 84947
No Pets Allowed
