2446 Golders Green Court

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking bbq/grill

Spacious basement in Furnished Home with Amenities - Property Id: 84947



One of the roommates who occupies the basement has moved out.



Available Now: Large Basement in a Townhome w/ Private Bath ($850)



Private:

Basement 14 x 30 Lower 1 Carpet

Full Bathroom



Shared:

Kitchen, Dining and Living Area



Included:

o Utilities (Central Cooling and Heating)

o Wifi & High-speed Internet

o Cable TV (Comcast, ROKU, Netflix, and more)

o Monthly Professional Cleaning of Shared Bath*

o Monthly Professional Cleaning of Common Area

o Furnished Common Area/Entertainment Center

o Fully equipped kitchen (dining table, microwave, dishwasher, oven, fridge, etc)

o Laundry, Washer/Dryer

o Assigned and overflow parking

o Landscaping

o Deck and Electric Grill

No Pets Allowed



