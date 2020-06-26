Great opportunity to live in a desirable neighborhood with 2 permitted parking spots and ample over flow parking. Take advantage of the 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a 4th floor bonus loft area! Enjoy the fully finished basement that walks out to a paver patio with an under the deck swing! Or cook out on the large rear deck leading to the living room with great space. Prize the high efficiency side-loading washer and dryer in their own dedicated laundry room. Brand new upper level carpet just installed. And freshly painted! Close to shops & major routes! Come take a look today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2426 POTTERFIELD have any available units?
2426 POTTERFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 2426 POTTERFIELD have?
Some of 2426 POTTERFIELD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 POTTERFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
2426 POTTERFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.