2426 POTTERFIELD

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great opportunity to live in a desirable neighborhood with 2 permitted parking spots and ample over flow parking. Take advantage of the 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a 4th floor bonus loft area! Enjoy the fully finished basement that walks out to a paver patio with an under the deck swing! Or cook out on the large rear deck leading to the living room with great space. Prize the high efficiency side-loading washer and dryer in their own dedicated laundry room. Brand new upper level carpet just installed. And freshly painted! Close to shops & major routes! Come take a look today!