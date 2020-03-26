9427 Victoria Dr

Amenities

parking gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

Large room for rent in beautiful custom single family home with pool in Upper Marlboro, Md. Looking for male or female that exercises good judgement has responsible income job to afford rent in the amount of $850.00 a month, security deposit $850.00, key deposit $25.00 and ADT fob deposit $50 which will be returned upon move out. HAS SECURE JOB LONG TERM. Not looking for couples, 3rd party roommates, or children to reside with parent.



Shared common areas include kitchen, dining room, bath, backyard, entertainment room, and pool. Room features include closet, ceiling fan, mounted tv and windows with lots of natural sun light. utilities and internet included. A must see!



Easy access to most areas. Metro 10 min away (Branch Ave). Perfect spot for the relocated, military, newly divorced or single individual seeking a cut above the rest. Short term rental available at a slightly higher monthly cost