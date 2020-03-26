All apartments in Melwood
Find more places like 9427 Victoria Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melwood, MD
/
9427 Victoria Dr
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:08 AM

9427 Victoria Dr

9427 Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9427 Victoria Drive, Melwood, MD 20772

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Large room for rent in beautiful custom single family home with pool in Upper Marlboro, Md. Looking for male or female that exercises good judgement has responsible income job to afford rent in the amount of $850.00 a month, security deposit $850.00, key deposit $25.00 and ADT fob deposit $50 which will be returned upon move out. HAS SECURE JOB LONG TERM. Not looking for couples, 3rd party roommates, or children to reside with parent.

Shared common areas include kitchen, dining room, bath, backyard, entertainment room, and pool. Room features include closet, ceiling fan, mounted tv and windows with lots of natural sun light. utilities and internet included. A must see!

Easy access to most areas. Metro 10 min away (Branch Ave). Perfect spot for the relocated, military, newly divorced or single individual seeking a cut above the rest. Short term rental available at a slightly higher monthly cost

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9427 Victoria Dr have any available units?
9427 Victoria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melwood, MD.
What amenities does 9427 Victoria Dr have?
Some of 9427 Victoria Dr's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9427 Victoria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9427 Victoria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9427 Victoria Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9427 Victoria Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melwood.
Does 9427 Victoria Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9427 Victoria Dr offers parking.
Does 9427 Victoria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9427 Victoria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9427 Victoria Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9427 Victoria Dr has a pool.
Does 9427 Victoria Dr have accessible units?
No, 9427 Victoria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9427 Victoria Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9427 Victoria Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9427 Victoria Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9427 Victoria Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDClinton, MDWestphalia, MDMarlton, MDForestville, MDBrock Hall, MDCamp Springs, MD
Marlboro Village, MDDistrict Heights, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDSilver Hill, MDCapitol Heights, MDKettering, MDCoral Hills, MDTemple Hills, MDSummerfield, MDPeppermill Village, MDLake Arbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University