Home
/
Mays Chapel, MD
/
20 TENBY COURT
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

20 TENBY COURT

20 Tenby Court · No Longer Available
Location

20 Tenby Court, Mays Chapel, MD 21093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available for Rent !! Welcome to this Beautiful Brick Town-home in the desirable neighborhood of Chapel Gate. Home features a sunny foyer which leads to a bright eat-in kitchen and spacious dining & living room which hosts a fireplace. There is a deck off of the back of the home which overlooks the trees. The lower level features a 4th bedroom, laundry and large family room with a walkout to the spacious level yard. The second floor features an expansive Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath with tub and a separate shower. Master bedroom also features a large loft which is perfect for an office, library or nursery. This loft provides another 300 sq ft of living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 TENBY COURT have any available units?
20 TENBY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 20 TENBY COURT have?
Some of 20 TENBY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 TENBY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20 TENBY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 TENBY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20 TENBY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 20 TENBY COURT offer parking?
No, 20 TENBY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 20 TENBY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 TENBY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 TENBY COURT have a pool?
No, 20 TENBY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 20 TENBY COURT have accessible units?
No, 20 TENBY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20 TENBY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 TENBY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 TENBY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 TENBY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
