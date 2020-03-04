20 TENBY COURT

Amenities

Available for Rent !! Welcome to this Beautiful Brick Town-home in the desirable neighborhood of Chapel Gate. Home features a sunny foyer which leads to a bright eat-in kitchen and spacious dining & living room which hosts a fireplace. There is a deck off of the back of the home which overlooks the trees. The lower level features a 4th bedroom, laundry and large family room with a walkout to the spacious level yard. The second floor features an expansive Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath with tub and a separate shower. Master bedroom also features a large loft which is perfect for an office, library or nursery. This loft provides another 300 sq ft of living area.