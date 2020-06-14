137 Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD with hardwood floors
1 of 13
1 of 62
1 of 31
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 70
1 of 16
1 of 51
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 40
1 of 29
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 36
“My father was a preacher in Maryland and we had crab feasts – with corn on the cob, but no beer, being Methodist – outside on the church lawn.” (– Tori Amos)
You’d think the city named “Maryland City” would be a bigger or more significant place considering it bears the same name as the state. In reality, Maryland City is a small but conveniently located suburban town, right in between Baltimore and Annapolis. The city is adjacent to the Fort Meade army base, which means that the town is home to a lot of army brats. It also means it has a ton of resources, entertainment and restaurant, for people stationed at the base that can’t travel too far regularly. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maryland City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.