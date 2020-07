Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath brick front townhome is conveniently located between DC and Baltimore, with easy access to Fort Meade. The Kitchen has shining hardwood floors and sliding doors to a nice deck. It also has room for a Table in the kitchen. The finished basement has sliding glass doors to the fenced back yard. Don't Delay submit your application today! The Long & Foster App Fee is $55 per adult. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com. Contact me with your questions