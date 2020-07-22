All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 8605 Red Rock Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
8605 Red Rock Ln
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

8605 Red Rock Ln

8605 Red Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

8605 Red Rock Lane, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Spacious, bright townhouse.Fresh carpet and fence - Property Id: 193380

I am the first owner of this house, and am currently occupying it along with my wife and an year old son. We totally love this house , the community, convenience to commute to work via MARC trains. So, we wanted to live here little longer. However, due to changing family needs, we are planning to relocate somewhere else for a few years.

Bright and Spacious Town-home! * E 2014 Built * Lovely Gourmet Kitchen with Cabinets, Granite tops, SS Appl, Breakfast Bar * Owners Suite Vaulted Ceiling, Stunning Bath--Double Vanity, Soaking Tub * Hard wood on Main floor, French doors on both floors for Garden view * Very large Walk-in closet, WALKOUT Basement, No Maintenance Deck * 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Clubhouse, New Play Tot * Convenient to Shopping * Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Laurel Race Track, Minutes to I-95, I-295, Rt 32&1, Fort Meade. Tenants pays all utilities. Maintain Front and Back yards * Newly installed fence and 2 months old carpets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193380
Property Id 193380

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5446377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Red Rock Ln have any available units?
8605 Red Rock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8605 Red Rock Ln have?
Some of 8605 Red Rock Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Red Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Red Rock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Red Rock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8605 Red Rock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8605 Red Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Red Rock Ln offers parking.
Does 8605 Red Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8605 Red Rock Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Red Rock Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8605 Red Rock Ln has a pool.
Does 8605 Red Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 8605 Red Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Red Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8605 Red Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8605 Red Rock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8605 Red Rock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct
Maryland City, MD 20724
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMaryland City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Maryland City Apartments with BalconiesMaryland City Apartments with Gyms
Maryland City Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MD
Olney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University