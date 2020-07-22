8605 Red Rock Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage dogs allowed

Spacious, bright townhouse.Fresh carpet and fence - Property Id: 193380



I am the first owner of this house, and am currently occupying it along with my wife and an year old son. We totally love this house , the community, convenience to commute to work via MARC trains. So, we wanted to live here little longer. However, due to changing family needs, we are planning to relocate somewhere else for a few years.



Bright and Spacious Town-home! * E 2014 Built * Lovely Gourmet Kitchen with Cabinets, Granite tops, SS Appl, Breakfast Bar * Owners Suite Vaulted Ceiling, Stunning Bath--Double Vanity, Soaking Tub * Hard wood on Main floor, French doors on both floors for Garden view * Very large Walk-in closet, WALKOUT Basement, No Maintenance Deck * 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Clubhouse, New Play Tot * Convenient to Shopping * Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Laurel Race Track, Minutes to I-95, I-295, Rt 32&1, Fort Meade. Tenants pays all utilities. Maintain Front and Back yards * Newly installed fence and 2 months old carpets

No Dogs Allowed



