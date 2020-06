Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cabinets have been changed to all white! .Beautifully renovated townhouse that shows the pride of the homeowner. Conveniently, located in the Russet community. Move in ready. Featuring hardwood floors.All stainless steel appliances recently replaced. HVAC and water heater replaced within the last 12 months. Pets case-by-case basis. A must see!!