Maryland City, MD
8203 Shooting Star Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

8203 Shooting Star Ln

8203 Shooting Star Lane
Location

8203 Shooting Star Lane, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Laurel! Walk inside to your spacious living room/dining room combo with wall to wall carpeting and a half bath. Going into your nice kitchen with newer appliances, granite countertops, ample closet/counter space, and an island! Walk on into your additional family room with a fireplace and hardwood floors which provides direct access to your wrapped back deck. Upstairs you will find three big bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings with a fan, and natural light. The master bathroom includes a stand up shower, separated jetted tub, dual sinks, and a linen closet. There is an additional bathroom for the other two bedrooms. The basement has a finished space for an office/den, a storage area with a full sized washer/dryer, a third full bathroom, and access to the backyard!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5668632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 Shooting Star Ln have any available units?
8203 Shooting Star Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8203 Shooting Star Ln have?
Some of 8203 Shooting Star Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 Shooting Star Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Shooting Star Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Shooting Star Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8203 Shooting Star Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8203 Shooting Star Ln offer parking?
No, 8203 Shooting Star Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8203 Shooting Star Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8203 Shooting Star Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Shooting Star Ln have a pool?
No, 8203 Shooting Star Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8203 Shooting Star Ln have accessible units?
No, 8203 Shooting Star Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Shooting Star Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8203 Shooting Star Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 Shooting Star Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 Shooting Star Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

