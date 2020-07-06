8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 1082

Amenities

Beautifully designed with historical Georgian revival inspired architecture

Pet-friendly apartments. Cats and big dogs allowed, certain restrictions apply.

State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theater equipment, free weights, and resistance machines

Sports field perfect for football, soccer and other field activities

Free access to Russett Community Center to enjoy tennis, basketball, volleyball courts and more

Easy access to MARC train offering transportation throughout the Washington DC and Baltimore metro areas



Gorgeous landscaping with plenty of open space

Resort-style swimming pool and sundeck

Childrens playscape features sliding board, jungle gym, swings and more

Clubhouse features country club inspired great room with full kitchen, fireplace, media center, DVD library and WiFi access

Convenient garage parking with individual direct with remote control entry



One, two and three bedroom apartments and spacious townhomes

Panoramic views of the Maryland countryside*

Deluxe eat-in kitchens with breakfast bars and pantries*

Formal dining rooms*

Individual direct access garages with automatic door openers*

Bathrooms with cultured marble vanities and Hollywood lighting

Spacious linen* and walk-in closets

Cable-ready with high-speed Internet available

Individually metered utilities



Designer touches including oversized picture and bay windows, built-in computer desks and vaulted ceilings*

Wall-to-wall carpet

White-on-white cabinetry and appliance package, including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, gas ovens, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals

Fireplaces

Private patio, balcony and/or porch*

Full-sized washers and dryers in every apartment

Central heat and air

Wired with multiple phone lines