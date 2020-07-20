8113 SHOAL CREEK DRIVE

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 half bath townhome with one car garage. Stunning remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring. Hardwood flooring on stair cases, in living room, dining room, all bedrooms and upper bedroom hallway. Large family room on lower level with door leading to back yard. Enjoy the deck off kitchen. 3 sided fireplace between living and dining room. Front of townhome faces trees. Great location to NSA< Ft Meade, Baltimore and Washington DC.