PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD BEFORE YOU RESPOND TO IT. I have a very lovely 6 year old townhome that I am renting 1 ROOM & SHARED BATH with full use of the entire home located in Laurel, Md. It is AVAILABLE NOW. ONE WOMAN PLEASE. Also no smokers not even outside. You will share the utilities but they are very low in cost. The house is a must see, it was the model with a gorgeous backyard. There is plenty of parking throughout the entire neighborhood.