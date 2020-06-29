3531 TRIBECA TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION< LOCATION< LOCATION< Beautiful End unit townhouse in a newly developed community with a two car garage. Large open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Extra long kitchen island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with plenty of space for guests and a large pantry for storage. The master has plenty of space to move around in, a large attached bath and huge walk in closet. The washer and dryer are located on the upper level for easy laundry access. Nice size mud room/entry from the two car garage into the generous sized fully-finished basement. Easy access to lots of shopping!! Don't Miss Out on This One!!!