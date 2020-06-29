3531 TRIBECA TRAIL

Amenities
LOCATION< LOCATION< LOCATION< Beautiful End unit townhouse in a newly developed community with a two car garage. Large open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Extra long kitchen island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with plenty of space for guests and a large pantry for storage. The master has plenty of space to move around in, a large attached bath and huge walk in closet. The washer and dryer are located on the upper level for easy laundry access. Nice size mud room/entry from the two car garage into the generous sized fully-finished basement. Easy access to lots of shopping!! Don't Miss Out on This One!!!