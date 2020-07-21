All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38

3528 Carriage Walk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3528 Carriage Walk Lane, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Laurel Property 1 - Property Id: 136499

Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 full and a 1/2 bath spacious three level one car garage townhouse located in the quite community of Russett. Brick front, hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, double oven & cooktop. MASTER BATH W/WHIRLPOOL AND SEPARATE SHOWER takes up entire 3rd floor. WALK-IN CLOSETS, FIREPLACES, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.

Community has use of all of Russet's amenities: pools, basket ball & tennis courts, tot lots, & walking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136499p
Property Id 136499

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5135567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 have any available units?
3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 have?
Some of 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 pet-friendly?
No, 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 offer parking?
Yes, 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 offers parking.
Does 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 have a pool?
Yes, 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 has a pool.
Does 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 have accessible units?
No, 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38 does not have units with air conditioning.
