3528 Carriage Walk Ln 38

Laurel Property 1 - Property Id: 136499
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 full and a 1/2 bath spacious three level one car garage townhouse located in the quite community of Russett. Brick front, hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, double oven & cooktop. MASTER BATH W/WHIRLPOOL AND SEPARATE SHOWER takes up entire 3rd floor. WALK-IN CLOSETS, FIREPLACES, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.
Community has use of all of Russet's amenities: pools, basket ball & tennis courts, tot lots, & walking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136499p
No Pets Allowed
