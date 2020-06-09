All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD

3527 Marcey Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

3527 Marcey Creek Road, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2300 square feet of living space.Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry, hallways, kitchen, sunroom, upper staircase and master bedroom. Remodeled master bath and kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Lower level family room with fireplace and sliders to to patio and back yard. Sliders off kitchen to deck with peaceful deck. Great views from front and back of property. Community pool, playgrounds and much more. Great location to Ft Meade, NSA, BWI Parkway, Washington DC and Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have any available units?
3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have?
Some of 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD offer parking?
No, 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD has a pool.
Does 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
