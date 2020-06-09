3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD

Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2300 square feet of living space.Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry, hallways, kitchen, sunroom, upper staircase and master bedroom. Remodeled master bath and kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Lower level family room with fireplace and sliders to to patio and back yard. Sliders off kitchen to deck with peaceful deck. Great views from front and back of property. Community pool, playgrounds and much more. Great location to Ft Meade, NSA, BWI Parkway, Washington DC and Baltimore.