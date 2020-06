Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

All utilities included in price .

One bedroom unit available .



Please call for more details!

This property is close to the city and has shopping centers 2.5 miles from the front door. All utilities are included. It's furnished and the furniture can be removed if the client elects to bring personal furniture.