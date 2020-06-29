All apartments in Marlboro Village
4930 COLONEL CONTEE PLACE

4930 Colonel Contee Place · No Longer Available
Location

4930 Colonel Contee Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
alarm system
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
Owner is leasing her recently fully finished self sufficient unit with a den area that can be used as a 2nd bedroom if the accommodations are acceptable to the tenant and her small child (example). Unit is cable ready, included in the Ring alarm system, washer and dryer in unit, intercom system to owner's residence for questions, and owner pays all utilities. Tenant is encouraged to get secure private insurance on their personal belonging, no dogs allowed in unit. ALL APPOINTMENTS WILL BE SCHEDULED AT THE OWNER'S CONVENIENT, PRIMARILY IN THE PM OR WEEKENDS, CALL OWNER OR AGENT TO SCHEDULE APPT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

