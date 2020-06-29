4930 COLONEL CONTEE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher alarm system range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system

Owner is leasing her recently fully finished self sufficient unit with a den area that can be used as a 2nd bedroom if the accommodations are acceptable to the tenant and her small child (example). Unit is cable ready, included in the Ring alarm system, washer and dryer in unit, intercom system to owner's residence for questions, and owner pays all utilities. Tenant is encouraged to get secure private insurance on their personal belonging, no dogs allowed in unit. ALL APPOINTMENTS WILL BE SCHEDULED AT THE OWNER'S CONVENIENT, PRIMARILY IN THE PM OR WEEKENDS, CALL OWNER OR AGENT TO SCHEDULE APPT.