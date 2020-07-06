All apartments in Marlboro Village
Marlboro Village, MD
14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE
14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE

14551 Governor Sprigg Place
Location

14551 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Bright and Cheery 2BR TH for Rent: Recently updated 3-level Townhouse with 2 master bedrooms and 1 car garage.The main level is flooded with natural light and features an open floor with a step-down living room, dining, and eat-in kitchen. This eat-in kitchen details solid surface countertops, modern appliances, and pantry w/lots of storage. Half bath off of the kitchen.There is a deck off of the living room facing a wooded area. Walking trail and lake is within eyesight.The upper level hosts two master bedrooms with plenty of closet space and separate bathrooms. There is a family room on the entrance level with a fireplace that can serve as a home office, den, or workout area. Convenient location - near major commuter routes - Route 301/Route 4. Also close to Andrews AFB and easy access to National Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE have any available units?
14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE have?
Some of 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE offers parking.
Does 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE have a pool?
No, 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

