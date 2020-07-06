14551 GOVERNOR SPRIGG PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Bright and Cheery 2BR TH for Rent: Recently updated 3-level Townhouse with 2 master bedrooms and 1 car garage.The main level is flooded with natural light and features an open floor with a step-down living room, dining, and eat-in kitchen. This eat-in kitchen details solid surface countertops, modern appliances, and pantry w/lots of storage. Half bath off of the kitchen.There is a deck off of the living room facing a wooded area. Walking trail and lake is within eyesight.The upper level hosts two master bedrooms with plenty of closet space and separate bathrooms. There is a family room on the entrance level with a fireplace that can serve as a home office, den, or workout area. Convenient location - near major commuter routes - Route 301/Route 4. Also close to Andrews AFB and easy access to National Harbor.