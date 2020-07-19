14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkable Well Kept Home. Ready to Move In. Clean, nicely kept townhome waiting for you. New carpets, laminated flooring, open floor plan makes this home ready to be occupied. 3BR with 1FB & HB. Nice patio for cookouts and entertaining surrounded by a fully fenced backyard. Updated Stainless Steel appliances with washer dryer combo. Great starter home rental for young professional/family. Ceiling fans in every room. Minimal 650 credit score. No pets. Available now and will not last long!