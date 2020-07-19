All apartments in Marlboro Village
14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309

14305 Colonel Clagett Court · No Longer Available
Location

14305 Colonel Clagett Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkable Well Kept Home. Ready to Move In. Clean, nicely kept townhome waiting for you. New carpets, laminated flooring, open floor plan makes this home ready to be occupied. 3BR with 1FB & HB. Nice patio for cookouts and entertaining surrounded by a fully fenced backyard. Updated Stainless Steel appliances with washer dryer combo. Great starter home rental for young professional/family. Ceiling fans in every room. Minimal 650 credit score. No pets. Available now and will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 have any available units?
14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 have?
Some of 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 currently offering any rent specials?
14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 pet-friendly?
No, 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 offer parking?
Yes, 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 offers parking.
Does 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 have a pool?
No, 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 does not have a pool.
Does 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 have accessible units?
No, 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14305 COLONEL CLAGETT CT #309 does not have units with air conditioning.
