Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

13950 Lord Fairfax Place

13950 Lord Fairfax Place · No Longer Available
Location

13950 Lord Fairfax Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 12/01/19 New carpet flooring in living and bedrooms. Utilities not included. Arrange a viewing.
Layout:
Main floor: Living, Dining, Eat-in kitchen, laundry, 1/2 bath powder room, 2-car garage, Master suite with Master bedroom, his/her closets, and master bath with separate shower and jetted tub.
Upper level: 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom with tub.
Basement: NONE
No smoking and no pets!
Per owners, Tenant must have great income and good credit!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/upper-marlboro-md?lid=12558022

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5346318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13950 Lord Fairfax Place have any available units?
13950 Lord Fairfax Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13950 Lord Fairfax Place have?
Some of 13950 Lord Fairfax Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13950 Lord Fairfax Place currently offering any rent specials?
13950 Lord Fairfax Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13950 Lord Fairfax Place pet-friendly?
No, 13950 Lord Fairfax Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13950 Lord Fairfax Place offer parking?
Yes, 13950 Lord Fairfax Place offers parking.
Does 13950 Lord Fairfax Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13950 Lord Fairfax Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13950 Lord Fairfax Place have a pool?
No, 13950 Lord Fairfax Place does not have a pool.
Does 13950 Lord Fairfax Place have accessible units?
No, 13950 Lord Fairfax Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13950 Lord Fairfax Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13950 Lord Fairfax Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13950 Lord Fairfax Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13950 Lord Fairfax Place does not have units with air conditioning.
