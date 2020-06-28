13950 Lord Fairfax Place

Amenities
Available 12/01/19 New carpet flooring in living and bedrooms. Utilities not included. Arrange a viewing.
Layout:
Main floor: Living, Dining, Eat-in kitchen, laundry, 1/2 bath powder room, 2-car garage, Master suite with Master bedroom, his/her closets, and master bath with separate shower and jetted tub.
Upper level: 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom with tub.
Basement: NONE
No smoking and no pets!
Per owners, Tenant must have great income and good credit!
