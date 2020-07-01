13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 5/3/20 11:30AM - 12:30PM! Lovely three level townhouse with 2 car attached garage. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, granite counters, new stove and refrigerator, fresh neutral paint throughout and brand new carpet. Master suite has walk in closet and private bath. Close to major commuter routes, shopping and great restaurants. Ready for immediate occupancy. There is a $50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Checks for application fee should be made out to Exit First Realty. Rental Qualification Formula: Take gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%, then subtract rent and any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. Minimum of 650 credit score required.