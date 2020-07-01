All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE

13806 Churchville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13806 Churchville Drive, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 5/3/20 11:30AM - 12:30PM! Lovely three level townhouse with 2 car attached garage. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, granite counters, new stove and refrigerator, fresh neutral paint throughout and brand new carpet. Master suite has walk in closet and private bath. Close to major commuter routes, shopping and great restaurants. Ready for immediate occupancy. There is a $50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Checks for application fee should be made out to Exit First Realty. Rental Qualification Formula: Take gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%, then subtract rent and any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. Minimum of 650 credit score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13806 CHURCHVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with Gym
Marlboro Village Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University