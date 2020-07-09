13213 AILESBURY COURT

Amenities

ALSO FOR SALE. Lease option considered. This beautiful home in the Foxchase Community boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 -1/2 baths , 2-car garage, finished basement, fully-fenced, level yard, gleaming hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, upgraded counters, and a new roof. The home offers 2,934 finished square feet. The main level has formal living and dining rooms, separate laundry room, powder room, family room, kitchen with morning room and direct access to the patio and fenced yard. The upper level houses a beautiful master suite with over-sized bath, three generously sized secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level (walk-up basement) includes a custom built walk-in closet, full bath, large recreation area and a possible 5th bedroom. This home shows pride of ownership and is ready to be yours for the holidays.