Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

13213 AILESBURY COURT

13213 Ailesbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

13213 Ailesbury Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ALSO FOR SALE. Lease option considered. This beautiful home in the Foxchase Community boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 -1/2 baths , 2-car garage, finished basement, fully-fenced, level yard, gleaming hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, upgraded counters, and a new roof. The home offers 2,934 finished square feet. The main level has formal living and dining rooms, separate laundry room, powder room, family room, kitchen with morning room and direct access to the patio and fenced yard. The upper level houses a beautiful master suite with over-sized bath, three generously sized secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level (walk-up basement) includes a custom built walk-in closet, full bath, large recreation area and a possible 5th bedroom. This home shows pride of ownership and is ready to be yours for the holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13213 AILESBURY COURT have any available units?
13213 AILESBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13213 AILESBURY COURT have?
Some of 13213 AILESBURY COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13213 AILESBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13213 AILESBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13213 AILESBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13213 AILESBURY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13213 AILESBURY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13213 AILESBURY COURT offers parking.
Does 13213 AILESBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13213 AILESBURY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13213 AILESBURY COURT have a pool?
No, 13213 AILESBURY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13213 AILESBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 13213 AILESBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13213 AILESBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13213 AILESBURY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13213 AILESBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13213 AILESBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

