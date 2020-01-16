All apartments in Lutherville
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:08 AM

26 OAKRIDGE CT

26 Oakridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

26 Oakridge Court, Lutherville, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Awesome opportunity to live the "Country Club" lifestyle in the heart of Lutherville. Gated Community with pool and tennis for you to enjoy. Light filled end of group town home completely remodeled with 3 large spacious bedrooms and brand new baths. Private outdoor space overlooking gardens and manicured grounds with cool attached shed with electricity and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 OAKRIDGE CT have any available units?
26 OAKRIDGE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutherville, MD.
What amenities does 26 OAKRIDGE CT have?
Some of 26 OAKRIDGE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 OAKRIDGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
26 OAKRIDGE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 OAKRIDGE CT pet-friendly?
No, 26 OAKRIDGE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutherville.
Does 26 OAKRIDGE CT offer parking?
Yes, 26 OAKRIDGE CT offers parking.
Does 26 OAKRIDGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 OAKRIDGE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 OAKRIDGE CT have a pool?
Yes, 26 OAKRIDGE CT has a pool.
Does 26 OAKRIDGE CT have accessible units?
No, 26 OAKRIDGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 26 OAKRIDGE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 OAKRIDGE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 OAKRIDGE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 OAKRIDGE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
