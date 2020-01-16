26 OAKRIDGE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Awesome opportunity to live the "Country Club" lifestyle in the heart of Lutherville. Gated Community with pool and tennis for you to enjoy. Light filled end of group town home completely remodeled with 3 large spacious bedrooms and brand new baths. Private outdoor space overlooking gardens and manicured grounds with cool attached shed with electricity and refrigerator.