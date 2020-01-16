26 OAKRIDGE CT

Awesome opportunity to live the "Country Club" lifestyle in the heart of Lutherville. Gated Community with pool and tennis for you to enjoy. Light filled end of group town home completely remodeled with 3 large spacious bedrooms and brand new baths. Private outdoor space overlooking gardens and manicured grounds with cool attached shed with electricity and refrigerator.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
