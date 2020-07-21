All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

6909 Schissler Ave

6909 Schissler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6909 Schissler Avenue, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
6909 Schissler Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21207, US
$1,700
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This is a newly renovated rancher in Baltimore County that has 3 bedrooms, 1 den and 1 bathroom. The home has central air, & a washer and dryer. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and new white cabinets. There is a large backyard for cook-outs.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
Storage
Microwave
Oven/range
Dishwasher
Central Heating
Air conditioning
Carpet
Hardwood floors
Storage
Stainless Steel Appliance
Refrigerator
Stove
Yard
FURNISHED
No
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,700
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
08/13/2019 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Schissler Ave have any available units?
6909 Schissler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 6909 Schissler Ave have?
Some of 6909 Schissler Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Schissler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Schissler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Schissler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Schissler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 6909 Schissler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Schissler Ave offers parking.
Does 6909 Schissler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6909 Schissler Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Schissler Ave have a pool?
No, 6909 Schissler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6909 Schissler Ave have accessible units?
No, 6909 Schissler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Schissler Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6909 Schissler Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6909 Schissler Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6909 Schissler Ave has units with air conditioning.
