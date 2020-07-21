6909 Schissler Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

6909 Schissler Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21207, US

$1,700

monthly

UNIT DESCRIPTION

This is a newly renovated rancher in Baltimore County that has 3 bedrooms, 1 den and 1 bathroom. The home has central air, & a washer and dryer. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and new white cabinets. There is a large backyard for cook-outs.



FEATURES & AMENITIES

Off-street Parking

Storage

Microwave

Oven/range

Dishwasher

Central Heating

Air conditioning

Carpet

Hardwood floors

Storage

Stainless Steel Appliance

Refrigerator

Stove

Yard

FURNISHED

No

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,700

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

08/13/2019 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5098524)