6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Comfortable 1 Bed+Den Condo in Woodlawn! - Sunny 1 bedroom condo with private balcony in Woodlawn! Welcoming interior boasts a neutral color scheme and bonus office space/den! Updated kitchen comes fully-equipped with crisp white appliances, ample storage, and convenient built-in dishwasher. Large bedroom has built-in storage and a walk-in closet plus easy access to a full bath offering a soaking tub with custom tile surround! Only minutes from I-695, Liberty Rd, I-70, and Gwynn Oak Park!



**Price subject to two-year lease. $1,165/month for one-year term**



Small dog welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5700153)