Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104

6700 Wilmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Wilmont Drive, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Comfortable 1 Bed+Den Condo in Woodlawn! - Sunny 1 bedroom condo with private balcony in Woodlawn! Welcoming interior boasts a neutral color scheme and bonus office space/den! Updated kitchen comes fully-equipped with crisp white appliances, ample storage, and convenient built-in dishwasher. Large bedroom has built-in storage and a walk-in closet plus easy access to a full bath offering a soaking tub with custom tile surround! Only minutes from I-695, Liberty Rd, I-70, and Gwynn Oak Park!

**Price subject to two-year lease. $1,165/month for one-year term**

Small dog welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 have any available units?
6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 have?
Some of 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
